BOK chief to attend BIS meetings in Switzerland
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will attend meetings of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to be held in Switzerland early next week, his office said Thursday.
Rhee Chang-yong, head of the Bank of Korea (BOK), will leave for Basel on Saturday to join the Global Economy Meeting, Asian Consultative Council, and Meeting of the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision set to be held from Sunday to Monday, the BOK said in a release.
Rhee will also attend the Board of Directors and Economic Consultative Committee to discuss latest global economic and financial market conditions, the BOK said.
Rhee is to return home Wednesday.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
-
Hidden underground space in downtown Seoul to be open to public
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby