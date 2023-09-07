Amorepacific officially launches luxury makeup brand Hera in Japan
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific Corp. said Thursday it has officially launched its luxury makeup brand Hera in Japan as part of its efforts to expand the brand's global business.
Hera entered the Tokyo and Osaka branches of Japan's biggest beauty platform, @COSME, on Friday after opening a pop-up store at Shibuya Scramble Square in Japan's capital on Aug. 31, according to the company.
At @COSME, Hera's flagship products, including cushion foundation, Black Cushion, and lip products, are available for purchase.
Amorepacific said it plans to begin operating additional pop-up stores in Japan in October and also expand its online business to connect with more consumers.
"After starting with Japan, global luxury makeup brand Hera plans to break into the ASEAN region as well, such as Thailand," a brand official said.
ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
