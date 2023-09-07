S. Korea issues FX stabilization bonds worth 70 bln yen
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Thursday it has issued yen-denominated foreign exchange stabilization bonds worth 70 billion yen (US$473.5 million).
It marked the first time for South Korea to issue yen-denominated foreign exchange bonds for Japanese institutional investors.
The foreign exchange bonds are sold to secure reserves against volatility in the currency market.
The yen bond was issued with maturities of three, five, seven and 10 years.
"The issuance of bonds denominated in yen with lower interest rates amid the high borrowing costs around the globe is aimed at reducing costs of securing foreign exchange reserves," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.
The latest measure comes in line with the efforts to expand bilateral economic ties with Japan.
In June, South Korea and Japan agreed to resume their currency swap, which has been stalled since 2015. The new arrangement, worth $10 billion, will be based on the U.S. dollar, facilitating the exchange of the Korean won for Japan's greenback reserves and vice versa.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
-
Hidden underground space in downtown Seoul to be open to public
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
Yoon says S. Korea seeks to revive trilateral mechanisms with Japan, China