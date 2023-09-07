Yoon, first lady wear Indonesian national costume for ASEAN gala dinner
By Lee Haye-ah
JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee wore an Indonesian national costume during a gala dinner for leaders attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits.
Yoon and Kim dressed in "batik" provided by the Indonesian government during the dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at an outdoor park -- the Hutan Kota by Gelora Bung Karno -- in the Indonesian capital Wednesday, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
Yoon and Kim were seated at a table with the speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and the prince of Brunei, among other dignitaries, and emphasized their commitment to increasing exchanges and communication with the 10 ASEAN member states, Lee said.
The gala dinner featured a mix of traditional dances and music from the ASEAN nations and East Timor, as well as representations of contemporary culture, such as pop songs, a laser show and media art, highlighting the theme of this year's ASEAN summits, "ASEAN: The Epicentrum of Growth," Lee said.
Dinner included dishes made with ingredients from various parts of Indonesia, but alcoholic beverages were not served as a majority of the Indonesian population is Muslim, he said.
Yoon arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday to attend a South Korea-ASEAN summit, an ASEAN Plus Three summit and an East Asia Summit.
