Padres' Choi Ji-man suffers foot injury in minor league rehab game
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- In his latest setback during an injury-plagued season, San Diego Padres infielder Choi Ji-man has suffered a bruised foot during a minor league rehab game.
Playing for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Choi fouled a ball off his right foot against the Round Rock Express in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday (local time). Choi is recovering from a left rib cage strain that sidelined him last month.
Reports coming out of the United States on Wednesday claimed Choi had suffered a fracture, and a blurb on MLB.com said the latest injury "seems likely to end his season."
However, Choi's representatives in South Korea told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday that the player had a bruise with no structural damage and added that Choi is expected to resume his rehab once his pain subsides.
Choi started this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, following an offseason trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. He batted only .205 with six home runs in 23 games for the Pirates and missed the early portion of the season with an Achilles tendon injury.
Choi was dealt to the Padres in early August but went 0-for-11 in seven games with his new team before the rib injury sent him back to the injured list.
The 32-year-old is slated to become a free agent after this season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr

