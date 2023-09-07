Kia plant resumes operations after fire in paint shop
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Thursday it has resumed operations at one of its eight domestic plants affected by a fire in its paint shop.
Kia's No. 3 plant in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, had been suspended since Aug. 28, when eight industrial robots in the plant's paint shop were affected by a fire.
A spark in the robot cables likely caused the fire in the plant in which Kia produces the K5 sedan, the K8 sedan and the all-electric EV6 SUV.
The company did not provide the number of vehicles in production losses during the suspension.
Kia has eight plants in South Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and six overseas -- two in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall annual capacity is 3.84 million units.
