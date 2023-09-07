Culture ministry to push for partial remodeling of Cheong Wa Dae next year
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry said Thursday it will push for a partial renovation of the former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae next year to enhance the convenience of visitors.
Cheong Wa Dae has been turned into a major tourist destination in Seoul since May last year, when President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to a neighborhood with better public access upon taking office.
As of the end of last month, more than 4 million people had since visited the historical site, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism overseeing the management of the site.
Confirming a local news report, the ministry said it will push for the renovation of old administrative buildings there next year in response to "mounting public demand to create indoor resting places and convenience facilities."
Earlier in the day, the Hankyoreh daily reported that the government set aside a budget for next year to remodel the former presidential complex.
In addition to the renovation plan, the ministry said it will open to the public two buildings currently being used for administrative purposes at Cheong Wa Dae after creating "spaces for communication and culture with minimum expenses" in them.
The ministry, however, did not disclose details of the plan, including its budget and which convenience facilities will be added.
The announcement comes four months after the ministry unveiled an ambitious plan in May to transform Cheong Wa Dae into a global tourist landmark with historical, cultural and natural values.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
