KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKC 88,900 DN 2,900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,740 DN 40
Hanchem 169,400 UP 800
Mobis 237,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 54,800 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 31,050 DN 300
DWS 33,700 DN 850
ZINUS 25,800 UP 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 137,500 DN 2,800
S-1 55,400 DN 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 114,000 DN 3,600
HMM 16,600 UP 20
LG Innotek 252,500 DN 16,500
KumhoPetrochem 129,600 DN 1,300
S-Oil 77,900 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,880 UP 60
KIA CORP. 78,300 DN 600
DL 38,050 DN 350
DB INSURANCE 83,000 UP 300
SLCORP 35,500 DN 1,050
Yuhan 71,400 UP 500
SamsungElec 70,400 UP 400
NHIS 10,320 0
LS 96,000 DN 2,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 70 0 DN1100
GC Corp 110,300 DN 800
GS E&C 14,250 DN 160
POSCO Holdings 568,000 DN 12,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 595,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 136,600 DN 3,400
GS Retail 23,950 DN 200
Ottogi 359,000 DN 4,500
SKNetworks 6,680 DN 270
HITEJINRO 19,110 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 79,200 DN 500
DOOSAN 106,500 DN 1,500
HDKSOE 119,000 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,500 DN 550
MS IND 19,760 DN 490
OCI Holdings 88,400 DN 700
