SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SKC 88,900 DN 2,900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,740 DN 40

Hanchem 169,400 UP 800

Mobis 237,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI WIA 54,800 DN 1,200

IS DONGSEO 31,050 DN 300

DWS 33,700 DN 850

ZINUS 25,800 UP 100

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 137,500 DN 2,800

S-1 55,400 DN 400

HANWHA AEROSPACE 114,000 DN 3,600

HMM 16,600 UP 20

LG Innotek 252,500 DN 16,500

KumhoPetrochem 129,600 DN 1,300

S-Oil 77,900 UP 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,880 UP 60

KIA CORP. 78,300 DN 600

DL 38,050 DN 350

DB INSURANCE 83,000 UP 300

SLCORP 35,500 DN 1,050

Yuhan 71,400 UP 500

SamsungElec 70,400 UP 400

NHIS 10,320 0

LS 96,000 DN 2,500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 70 0 DN1100

GC Corp 110,300 DN 800

GS E&C 14,250 DN 160

POSCO Holdings 568,000 DN 12,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 595,000 DN 8,000

KPIC 136,600 DN 3,400

GS Retail 23,950 DN 200

Ottogi 359,000 DN 4,500

SKNetworks 6,680 DN 270

HITEJINRO 19,110 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 79,200 DN 500

DOOSAN 106,500 DN 1,500

HDKSOE 119,000 DN 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,500 DN 550

MS IND 19,760 DN 490

OCI Holdings 88,400 DN 700

