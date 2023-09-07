KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS ELECTRIC 92,500 DN 2,500
KorZinc 534,000 DN 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,210 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 87,500 DN 300
YoulchonChem 31,000 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 517,000 DN 10,000
HtlShilla 86,900 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 32,300 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 138,300 DN 1,500
Hanssem 55,400 DN 1,200
F&F 110,700 DN 1,700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 250,500 UP 2,000
Kogas 24,350 DN 200
Daesang 17,670 UP 70
ORION Holdings 15,000 UP 10
LX INT 29,550 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 12,950 DN 70
Hyundai M&F INS 30,700 UP 200
Kumyang 130,100 DN 2,800
KCC 221,000 DN 500
SKBP 80,400 DN 1,200
AmoreG 32,750 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 187,200 UP 500
Daewoong 13,210 UP 40
SamyangFood 192,200 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 78,400 DN 1,200
CJ CheilJedang 294,000 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 578,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,500 UP 20
KAL 22,500 UP 100
LG Corp. 84,500 UP 200
POSCO FUTURE M 412,500 DN 25,500
Boryung 9,500 DN 80
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,000 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,550 DN 600
Shinsegae 208,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 442,500 DN 4,500
SGBC 60,400 DN 1,100
Hyosung 62,400 DN 500
