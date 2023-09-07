Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 September 07, 2023

LOTTE 24,600 DN 100
GCH Corp 13,610 UP 40
LotteChilsung 127,400 DN 900
COSMOCHEM 41,700 DN 1,800
SK hynix 118,500 UP 300
Youngpoong 536,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,300 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,350 DN 300
Hanwha 24,800 DN 250
DB HiTek 52,700 DN 200
CJ 78,700 DN 1,800
KEPCO 17,810 DN 40
SamsungSecu 36,800 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,090 DN 200
SKTelecom 48,100 UP 400
HyundaiElev 41,400 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG SDS 151,500 UP 1,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,750 DN 1,350
KUMHOTIRE 4,585 DN 50
Hanon Systems 8,980 DN 110
SK 146,000 DN 2,300
ShinpoongPharm 17,110 DN 360
Handsome 19,240 UP 120
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp446 00 DN2700
Asiana Airlines 10,800 DN 190
COWAY 42,150 DN 550
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,200 DN 300
IBK 10,850 DN 50
DONGSUH 17,140 DN 70
SamsungEng 32,750 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 UP 100
PanOcean 4,240 DN 95
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,800 UP 140
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,000 UP 900
KT 31,950 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17750 DN290
LOTTE TOUR 14,740 DN 860
LG Uplus 10,380 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 0
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!