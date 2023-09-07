LOTTE 24,600 DN 100

GCH Corp 13,610 UP 40

LotteChilsung 127,400 DN 900

COSMOCHEM 41,700 DN 1,800

SK hynix 118,500 UP 300

Youngpoong 536,000 DN 11,000

HyundaiEng&Const 35,300 DN 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,350 DN 300

Hanwha 24,800 DN 250

DB HiTek 52,700 DN 200

CJ 78,700 DN 1,800

KEPCO 17,810 DN 40

SamsungSecu 36,800 DN 150

KG DONGBU STL 8,090 DN 200

SKTelecom 48,100 UP 400

HyundaiElev 41,400 DN 1,350

SAMSUNG SDS 151,500 UP 1,100

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,750 DN 1,350

KUMHOTIRE 4,585 DN 50

Hanon Systems 8,980 DN 110

SK 146,000 DN 2,300

ShinpoongPharm 17,110 DN 360

Handsome 19,240 UP 120

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp446 00 DN2700

Asiana Airlines 10,800 DN 190

COWAY 42,150 DN 550

LOTTE SHOPPING 72,200 DN 300

IBK 10,850 DN 50

DONGSUH 17,140 DN 70

SamsungEng 32,750 DN 250

SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 UP 100

PanOcean 4,240 DN 95

SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 18,800 UP 140

LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,000 UP 900

KT 31,950 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17750 DN290

LOTTE TOUR 14,740 DN 860

LG Uplus 10,380 UP 40

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 0

(MORE)