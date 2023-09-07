KT&G 88,200 UP 800

Doosan Enerbility 16,660 UP 50

Doosanfc 23,300 DN 850

LG Display 13,140 DN 210

Kangwonland 15,420 DN 160

NAVER 216,500 UP 2,500

Kakao 48,750 DN 300

NCsoft 247,500 DN 1,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 47,100 DN 700

COSMAX 145,700 DN 2,600

KIWOOM 99,200 UP 800

Hanwha Ocean 35,100 DN 500

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,170 UP 80

DWEC 4,450 DN 60

KEPCO KPS 33,200 UP 300

LG H&H 462,500 DN 11,000

LGCHEM 577,000 DN 8,000

KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 35,700 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,900 UP 450

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,500 DN 1,100

LGELECTRONICS 99,800 DN 700

Celltrion 146,400 DN 500

TKG Huchems 21,350 DN 350

JB Financial Group 10,060 UP 20

DAEWOONG PHARM 102,200 DN 300

HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,300 DN 900

KIH 52,500 DN 200

GS 39,100 DN 300

LIG Nex1 83,100 DN 3,100

Fila Holdings 38,550 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,100 DN 600

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,100 UP 150

HANWHA LIFE 2,470 0

AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 DN 1,000

FOOSUNG 11,790 DN 100

SK Innovation 172,700 DN 1,800

POONGSAN 35,100 DN 950

KBFinancialGroup 54,200 DN 100

Hansae 20,850 UP 500

