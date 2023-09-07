KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 88,200 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 16,660 UP 50
Doosanfc 23,300 DN 850
LG Display 13,140 DN 210
Kangwonland 15,420 DN 160
NAVER 216,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 48,750 DN 300
NCsoft 247,500 DN 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,100 DN 700
COSMAX 145,700 DN 2,600
KIWOOM 99,200 UP 800
Hanwha Ocean 35,100 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,170 UP 80
DWEC 4,450 DN 60
KEPCO KPS 33,200 UP 300
LG H&H 462,500 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 577,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 35,700 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,900 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,500 DN 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 99,800 DN 700
Celltrion 146,400 DN 500
TKG Huchems 21,350 DN 350
JB Financial Group 10,060 UP 20
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,200 DN 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,300 DN 900
KIH 52,500 DN 200
GS 39,100 DN 300
LIG Nex1 83,100 DN 3,100
Fila Holdings 38,550 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,100 DN 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,100 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 0
AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 11,790 DN 100
SK Innovation 172,700 DN 1,800
POONGSAN 35,100 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 54,200 DN 100
Hansae 20,850 UP 500
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
Hidden underground space in downtown Seoul to be open to public
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
-
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby
-
Yoon says S. Korea seeks to revive trilateral mechanisms with Japan, China