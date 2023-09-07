KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 53,700 DN 100
CSWIND 59,000 DN 1,900
GKL 17,060 DN 120
KOLON IND 48,550 DN 750
HanmiPharm 281,500 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 12,340 DN 600
Meritz Financial 54,200 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,830 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,490 DN 10
emart 71,500 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY385 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 52,900 0
PIAM 29,150 DN 200
HANJINKAL 42,600 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 85,800 UP 700
DoubleUGames 40,600 UP 100
HL MANDO 41,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 724,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 52,700 DN 800
Netmarble 43,100 UP 100
KRAFTON 152,800 DN 1,300
HD HYUNDAI 63,700 UP 3,300
ORION 123,200 UP 2,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,750 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,120 DN 520
BGF Retail 153,400 DN 3,600
SKCHEM 61,100 DN 900
HDC-OP 10,120 DN 10
HYOSUNG TNC 364,500 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 452,000 UP 500
HANILCMT 12,370 UP 60
SKBS 71,800 DN 800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 0
KakaoBank 25,100 DN 650
HYBE 245,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 82,500 DN 3,500
DL E&C 30,700 UP 300
kakaopay 44,400 DN 1,200
K Car 12,070 DN 30
SKSQUARE 43,150 DN 550
(END)
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
Hidden underground space in downtown Seoul to be open to public
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
Rare mother-of-pearl box presumed from Goryeo returns from Japan
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby
Yoon says S. Korea seeks to revive trilateral mechanisms with Japan, China