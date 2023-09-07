S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 7, 2023
All News 16:36 September 07, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.568 3.514 +5.4
2-year TB 3.867 3.795 +7.2
3-year TB 3.847 3.765 +8.2
10-year TB 3.969 3.893 +7.6
2-year MSB 3.872 3.804 +6.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.599 4.521 +7.8
91-day CD None None None
