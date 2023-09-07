The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea's nuclear program is existential threat to Indo-Pacific

JAKARTA -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday that North Korea's nuclear and missile development poses an existential threat to the Indo-Pacific region and called for the strict implementation of U.N. sanctions on the regime.

Yoon made the remark during an East Asia Summit (EAS) in Jakarta that brought together leaders from the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea, the United States, Japan, China, Russia, India, Australia and New Zealand.



-----------------

N. Korean leader may choose unexpected route for upcoming meeting with Putin: NIS

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may opt for an unexpected route when he travels to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, according to South Korea's spy agency Thursday.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Kim plans to travel to Russia's Vladivostok, possibly by armored train, later this month for talks with Putin about the possibility of supplying Russia with more weaponry for its war in Ukraine and other military cooperation.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Chinese delegation to visit N. Korea for celebrations of founding anniv.

SEOUL -- A Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, will visit North Korea this week to participate in celebrations of the 75th founding anniversary of the North Korean regime, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

The Chinese delegation of party and government officials will visit North Korea to attend events to mark the anniversary at the invitation of the North's ruling Workers' Party and the government, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



-----------------

Railway workers threaten general strike next week

SEOUL -- The Korean Railway Workers' Union (KRWU) said Thursday it will stage a general strike next week to demand an expansion of KTX high-speed train services to include a lucrative station in southern Seoul.

The strike will be carried out from 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 to 9 a.m. on Sept. 18, the union said in a news conference.



-----------------

Culture ministry to push for partial remodeling of Cheong Wa Dae next year

SEOUL -- The culture ministry said Thursday it will push for a partial renovation of the former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae next year to enhance the convenience of visitors.

Cheong Wa Dae has been turned into a major tourist destination in Seoul since May last year, when President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to a neighborhood with better public access upon taking office.



-----------------

SK hynix opens probe into use of its chips in Huawei's new phone

SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc. said Thursday it began an internal investigation into how its memory chips ended up in a new smartphone made by Huawei Technologies Co.

Bloomberg News previously reported that the South Korean chipmaker's DRAM -- LPDDR5 -- and NAND Flash memory are used in the Chinese tech company's latest smartphone Mate 60 Pro.



-----------------

Padres' Choi Ji-man suffers foot injury in minor league rehab game

SEOUL -- In his latest setback during an injury-plagued season, San Diego Padres infielder Choi Ji-man has suffered a bruised foot during a minor league rehab game.

Playing for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, Choi fouled a ball off his right foot against the Round Rock Express in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday (local time). Choi is recovering from a left rib cage strain that sidelined him last month.

(END)