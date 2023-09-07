Yoon, Chinese premier hold talks in Jakarta
All News 17:32 September 07, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks in Jakarta on Thursday, the presidential office said.
The meeting came as both leaders are in the Indonesian capital to attend annual summits with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
