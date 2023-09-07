Yoon, Chinese premier hold talks in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks in Jakarta on Thursday, the presidential office said.

The meeting came as both leaders are in the Indonesian capital to attend annual summits with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) greets Chinese Premier Li Qiang (R) at a summit among the 10 member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and South Korea, Japan and China in Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2023. In the center is Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)