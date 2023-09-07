Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon, Chinese premier hold talks in Jakarta

All News 17:32 September 07, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks in Jakarta on Thursday, the presidential office said.

The meeting came as both leaders are in the Indonesian capital to attend annual summits with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) greets Chinese Premier Li Qiang (R) at a summit among the 10 member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and South Korea, Japan and China in Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2023. In the center is Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) greets Chinese Premier Li Qiang (R) at a summit among the 10 member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and South Korea, Japan and China in Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2023. In the center is Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk Yeol #Chinese premier
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!