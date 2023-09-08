N. Korea says it launched new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has launched a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of launching an underwater nuclear attack to further strengthen the country's nuclear deterrence, the North's state media said Friday.
The launching ceremony for the submarine, held Wednesday, was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK and made clearer the steadfast will of the WPK and the government of the DPRK to further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence both in quality and quantity and by leaps and bounds for regional and global peace and security," KCNA said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Poland discuss security, arms cooperation
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
N. Korean leader may choose unexpected route for upcoming meeting with Putin: NIS
-
SK hynix opens probe into use of its chips in Huawei's new phone
-
Hidden underground space in downtown Seoul to be open to public
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it built tactical nuclear attack submarine, guided by leader Kim Jong-un
-
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby