N. Korea says it launched new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has launched a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of launching an underwater nuclear attack to further strengthen the country's nuclear deterrence, the North's state media said Friday.

The launching ceremony for the submarine, held Wednesday, was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK and made clearer the steadfast will of the WPK and the government of the DPRK to further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence both in quality and quantity and by leaps and bounds for regional and global peace and security," KCNA said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



This photo, captured from North Korea's Korean Central TV on April 8, 2023, shows the testing of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, called Haeil-2, conducted from April 4-7. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

