(LEAD) BTS' V drops debut solo album 'Layover'

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- V, a member of the K-pop giant BTS, put out his first solo album, "Layover," on Friday.

The singer has released various original soundtracks for TV dramas, including "Christmas Tree," and self-composed songs on SoundCloud and YouTube. However, he had never dropped an individual album before "Layover."

"Layover" rolled out at 1 p.m. (Korean time), making him the last member of the K-pop septet to officially debut as a soloist.



The album's name literally means a period of time when one takes a break from traveling during a journey and, for the artist, recharges for the ultimate destination, according to the agency, BigHit Music.

V said he has worked hard to capture his true self in his first solo album.

"Working on this album was just a process of finding myself, in a word," he said in a video released through the agency to media a few hours ahead of the album's release. "I think you'll be able to find a new side of V and might say, 'I didn't know he had that side.'"

I've always been very flashy on stage, but this time I tried hard to show you my true colors by stripping away the flashy elements," he said, adding he put everything he had into the album.

He began his vocal training again for the album.



"Layover" blends pop and R&B genre songs with V's unique style and sensibility.

It has six tracks, including the lead single, "Slow Dancing," as well as the prereleased tracks "Rainy Days" and "Love Me Again." Also listed on the album are "Blue," "For Us" and a piano version of "Slow Dancing."

All five music videos for the album's five songs, including the two prereleased tracks, were also released.

As for the reason for choosing "Slow Dancing" as the lead track, V said he thought ARMY would like it the most.

"It's a song that you can listen to in a relaxed mood," he said of the track. "I hope everyone can find peace and comfort while listening to it."



Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR, also a label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe, was responsible for the album's entire production process, ranging from music and choreography to design and promotion. Min's label is behind the success of the rookie girl group NewJeans.

"Although it was my first time working with her, the chemistry between me and producer Min was very good," he said.

"She came to my mind when I was looking for someone who could help me bring out myy emotions to the fullest, so I contacted her first. As a result, a very wonderful album was released," he said, reminiscing on when he began the individual project and expressing his satisfaction.



