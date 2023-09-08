Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 08, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/19 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 30/18 Sunny 10

Gwangju 30/19 Cloudy 10

Jeju 29/23 Cloudy 10

Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 0

Busan 28/21 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!