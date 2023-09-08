Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 08, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/21 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 31/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/19 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 30/18 Sunny 10
Gwangju 30/19 Cloudy 10
Jeju 29/23 Cloudy 10
Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 0
Busan 28/21 Sunny 20
