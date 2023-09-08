BTS member Jungkook's 'Seven' music video tops 200 mln views

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The music video for "Seven," the debut solo single from BTS' Jungkook, has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, the group's agency said Friday.

The video hit the milestone at about 5 p.m. the previous day, 55 days after it was uploaded on the global video sharing platform, BigHit Music said.

"Seven" is "a passionate serenade" depicting one's wish to be with his lover all the time.

Released July 14, the summery pop song features American female rapper Latto. It blends a catchy melody with the rhythm of the UK garage genre.

"Seven" has been popular worldwide, reaching No. 1 on U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The single has also stayed atop the Billboard Global 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks and ranked third on Spotify's list of the most streamed songs this summer.

Jungkook was nominated in the Song of Summer category with "Seven" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The awards ceremony will take place Tuesday (U.S. time) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

On Sept. 23, he will headline the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, a large-scale U.S. charity concert, in New York City's Central Park.



This photo provided by BigHit Music celebrates the music video for "Seven," BTS vocalist Jungkook's debut solo single, garnering over 200 million YouTube views. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

