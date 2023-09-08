(LEAD) S. Korea, Nebraska discuss stronger energy, industry ties

(ATTN: CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- A senior South Korean trade official met with Nebraska's governor in Seoul on Friday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on hydrogen, clean energy, and overall economic and trade ties, the industry ministry said.

During the meeting with Gov. Jim Pillen, Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin stressed the need for stronger ties between the two sides in hydrogen vehicles, in particular, as Nebraska has clean hydrogen production facilities using natural gas.

Jeong also asked for the state government's support for South Korean companies doing business there at a time when the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) widely affects the eco-friendly car sector.

The IRA offers tax credits of up to US$7,500 to each buyer of a new electric vehicle assembled only in North America and with batteries made of a certain amount of critical minerals produced in the region.

"The South Korea-U.S. alliance has deepened in terms of advanced technologies, industry and supply chains, and our strong cooperation with Nebraska on the clean energy sector will help further the overall bilateral economic and industry relations," the ministry said in a release.



Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin (L) speaks with Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) in Seoul on Sept. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by South Korea's industry ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

