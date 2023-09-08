Veterans minister to attend Invictus Games, meet Korean War vets during 3-nation European trip

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik is set to depart for a 10-day trip to Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands on Friday to attend an international sporting event for soldiers and veterans and meet Korean War veterans in Europe, the ministry said.

During his three-day visit to Germany, Park will meet with Koreans who were deployed to Germany as miners in the 1960s and 70s and attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, where some 550 wounded service members and disabled veterans from 21 countries will compete, according to the ministry.

Park will also discuss ways to better support disabled veterans with Brendan Nelson, senior vice president of the Boeing Company, and meet Britain's Prince Harry, who founded the international sporting event in 2014.

The three-nation trip will also take Park to Luxembourg, where he will meet veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War and discuss bilateral veterans affairs with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Prince Guillaume, the crown prince of the European country, in separate meetings.

In the Netherlands, Park is set to visit the Royal Netherlands Army's Regiment van Heutsz, which was dispatched to and fought in the Korean War, and meet veterans who took part in the war.



This Aug. 29, 2023, file photo shows Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik speaking during a ceremony in Seoul to launch the South Korean athletic delegation to the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Yonhap)

