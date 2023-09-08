The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:11 September 08, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.59 3.58
2-M 3.65 3.64
3-M 3.73 3.71
6-M 3.85 3.84
12-M 3.94 3.92
(END)
