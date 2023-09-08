The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

SEOUL -- North Korea has launched a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack, with leader Kim Jong-un vowing to "further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence," the North's state media said Friday.

The launching ceremony for the submarine, held Wednesday, was attended by the North Korean leader ahead of the country's 75th founding anniversary, which falls on Saturday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, Nebraska discuss stronger energy, industry ties

SEOUL -- A senior South Korean trade official met with Nebraska's governor in Seoul on Friday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on hydrogen, clean energy, and overall economic and trade ties, the industry ministry said.

During the meeting with Gov. Jim Pillen, Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin stressed the need for stronger ties between the two sides in hydrogen vehicles, in particular, as Nebraska has clean hydrogen production facilities using natural gas.



-----------------

Another teacher dies in suicide over malicious complaints from parents

DAEJEON -- Another elementary school teacher has died in an apparent suicide after reportedly suffering from malicious complaints from parents, police in the central city of Daejeon said Friday, the latest in a recent string of such deaths nationwide over difficulties in dealing with students and parents.

The teacher, known only as a woman in her 40s, died at a Daejeon hospital Thursday after being found wounded after an apparent suicide attempt at her home two days earlier, police said.



-----------------

3 minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site

SEOUL -- Three minor earthquakes struck North Korea's northeastern county of Kilju, home to the country's nuclear testing site, but all of them were natural tremors, South Korea's state weather agency said Friday.

The first quake occurred about 38 km north of Kilju at 3:29 a.m., while the second and third ones struck nearby areas at 4:01 a.m. and 5:12 a.m., respectively, with their magnitudes ranging between 2.1 and 2.3, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



-----------------

S. Korean, Japanese customs agencies hold first bilateral meeting in 7 years

SEJONG -- South Korea's customs agency said Friday it has held the first bilateral meeting with its Japanese counterpart in seven years amid signs of improving economic relations.

Commissioner Ko Kwang-hyo met his Japanese counterpart in Seoul on Thursday to discuss a wide array of issues, which marked the first of its kind since 2016, according to the Korea Customs Service.



------------------

BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'

SEOUL -- V, a member of the K-pop giant BTS, will put out his first solo album, "Layover," on Friday, his agency said.

The singer has released various original soundtracks for TV dramas, including "Christmas Tree," and self-composed songs on SoundCloud and YouTube. However, he has never dropped an individual album before.



-----------------

S. Korea play Wales to goalless draw, remain winless under Klinsmann

SEOUL -- South Korea played Wales to a goalless draw in their latest men's football friendly match on Thursday in Cardiff, as their winless streak under head coach Jurgen Klinsmann stretched to five matches.

The first meeting between world No. 28 South Korea and 35th-ranked Wales generated few sparks at Cardiff City Stadium in the Welsh capital. The Taegeuk Warriors now have three draws and two losses under Klinsmann, who was named South Korea's bench boss in late February.



