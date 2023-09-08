PM Han holds talks with Serbian counterpart
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabic, on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, Han's office said.
During the talks, Han welcomed the signing of a bilateral investment treaty aimed at promoting mutual investments between the two countries, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
The agreement will provide a legal framework for the protection of South Korean investments in Serbia from non-commercial risks and promote mutual investments, the office said.
Han anticipated that this visit, the first of its kind for a Serbian prime minister in 13 years, would lead to more active bilateral exchanges between the two countries.
In return, Brnabic expressed the country's determination to strengthen bilateral relations with South Korea, considering it an important economic partner.
