SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

SEOUL -- North Korea has launched a newly built "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack, with leader Kim Jong-un vowing to "further strengthen the state nuclear deterrence," the North's state media said Friday.

The launching ceremony for the submarine, held Wednesday, was attended by the North Korean leader ahead of the country's 75th founding anniversary, which falls on Saturday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



(2nd LD) Chinese delegation to visit N. Korea for celebrations of founding anniv.

SEOUL -- A Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, will visit North Korea this week to participate in celebrations of the 75th founding anniversary of the North Korean regime, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

The Chinese delegation of party and government officials will visit North Korea to attend events to mark the anniversary at the invitation of the North's ruling Workers' Party and the government, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



Ex-N. Korean ambassador to China returns home amid eased COVID-19 border controls

BEIJING -- North Korea's former ambassador to Beijing, known to be staying in China due to pandemic-related border controls, has recently returned to Pyongyang as the reclusive country resumed flights last month, officials at the South Korean Embassy in Beijing confirmed Monday.

North Korea's national carrier, Air Koryo, has operated flights for four days -- on Aug. 22, 24, 26 and 29 -- since Chinese authorities approved of the operation of the Pyongyang-Beijing route last month for every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

