SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

S. Korean canoeists looking forward to beating ex-N. Korean teammates at Asian Games

BUYEO, South Korea -- Five years ago in Indonesia, canoeists from South Korea and North Korea joined hands for dragon boat racing at the Asian Games, winning a gold medal and two bronze medals in their history-making appearance.

They won't have a chance to defend their title together at this year's Asian Games in China, however, as the Koreas are unlikely to assemble a joint squad this time. And if paddlers from the two countries go up against one another as foes, then there will be no love lost on the South Korean end.



Police open probe into lawmaker for attending pro-N.K. group's event

SEOUL -- Police on Thursday began an investigation into independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang accused of attending a pro-North Korea group's event in Japan without notifying the government in a possible violation of the National Security Law.

According to police officials, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) plans to bring in a Seoul city councilor Friday, who filed a complaint against Youn participating in the controversial event organized by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan in Tokyo last Friday to commemorate Korean victims of the Kanto Massacre in the wake of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.



(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean diplomat named special adviser to Seoul's unification minister

SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Wednesday appointed a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea as his special adviser, citing his expertise in information analysis on the North.

Ko Young-hwan, who defected to South Korea in 1991, was named as an adviser to Kim on inter-Korean affairs and will play a role in helping people better understand the North's situation, according to Seoul's unification ministry.



(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim likely flaunting daughter at military events to elicit loyalty: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has mainly brought his daughter, believed to be named Ju-ae, to military-related events in an apparent bid to highlight his feats in the military sector and elicit the loyalty of the armed services, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday.

Kim's daughter has made public appearances on 15 occasions since she made her first one in November 2022, and 12 cases of the total, or 80 percent, were at military-related events, the ministry said, based on reports by the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper.



(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit

SEOUL -- North Korea needs to seek cooperation with other nations in a way that does not hurt international norms and peace, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday, in response to a report that the leaders of the North and Russia may meet next week for talks on a possible arms agreement.

The New York Times reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may travel to Vladivostok next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible arms deal.

