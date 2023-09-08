Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Sept. 4 -- N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report
Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS
Ex-N. Korean ambassador to China returns home amid eased COVID-19 border controls
5 -- N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
6 -- Ex-N. Korean diplomat named special adviser to Seoul's unification minister
7 -- Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
Chinese delegation to visit N. Korea for celebrations of founding anniv.
8 -- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
