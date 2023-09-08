Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 September 08, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

Sept. 4 -- N. Korean leader Kim may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal: report

Russia proposed three-way naval exercise with N. Korea, China: NIS

Ex-N. Korean ambassador to China returns home amid eased COVID-19 border controls

5 -- N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan

6 -- Ex-N. Korean diplomat named special adviser to Seoul's unification minister

7 -- Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call

Chinese delegation to visit N. Korea for celebrations of founding anniv.

8 -- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!