KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 6,530 DN 150
ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 180
Daesang 18,180 UP 510
Kumyang 136,200 UP 6,100
DOOSAN 116,800 UP 10,300
DL 38,700 UP 650
HITEJINRO 19,500 UP 390
Yuhan 73,000 UP 1,600
SLCORP 34,500 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 81,100 UP 1,900
GS E&C 14,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 589,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 141,500 UP 4,900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,890 UP 150
SKC 84,100 DN 4,800
Ottogi 362,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 185,700 DN 1,500
AmoreG 32,850 UP 100
GC Corp 113,000 UP 2,700
COSMOCHEM 40,900 DN 800
POSCO Holdings 583,000 UP 15,000
DB INSURANCE 84,800 UP 1,800
SamsungElec 70,300 DN 100
NHIS 10,290 DN 30
LS 95,500 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 20 0 DN500
TaekwangInd 586,000 UP 8,000
DB HiTek 51,500 DN 1,200
CJ 83,400 UP 4,700
LX INT 29,700 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 12,990 UP 40
Hyundai M&F INS 31,950 UP 1,250
KCC 224,500 UP 3,500
SKBP 81,900 UP 1,500
Daewoong 14,180 UP 970
SamyangFood 187,200 DN 5,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 80,000 UP 1,600
CJ CheilJedang 297,500 UP 3,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 70
KAL 22,750 UP 250
