SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SKNetworks 6,530 DN 150

ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 180

Daesang 18,180 UP 510

Kumyang 136,200 UP 6,100

DOOSAN 116,800 UP 10,300

DL 38,700 UP 650

HITEJINRO 19,500 UP 390

Yuhan 73,000 UP 1,600

SLCORP 34,500 DN 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 81,100 UP 1,900

GS E&C 14,400 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 589,000 DN 6,000

KPIC 141,500 UP 4,900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,890 UP 150

SKC 84,100 DN 4,800

Ottogi 362,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiMtr 185,700 DN 1,500

AmoreG 32,850 UP 100

GC Corp 113,000 UP 2,700

COSMOCHEM 40,900 DN 800

POSCO Holdings 583,000 UP 15,000

DB INSURANCE 84,800 UP 1,800

SamsungElec 70,300 DN 100

NHIS 10,290 DN 30

LS 95,500 DN 500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 20 0 DN500

TaekwangInd 586,000 UP 8,000

DB HiTek 51,500 DN 1,200

CJ 83,400 UP 4,700

LX INT 29,700 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 12,990 UP 40

Hyundai M&F INS 31,950 UP 1,250

KCC 224,500 UP 3,500

SKBP 81,900 UP 1,500

Daewoong 14,180 UP 970

SamyangFood 187,200 DN 5,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 80,000 UP 1,600

CJ CheilJedang 297,500 UP 3,500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 UP 70

KAL 22,750 UP 250

(MORE)