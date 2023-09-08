KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 83,900 DN 600
POSCO FUTURE M 418,000 UP 5,500
Boryung 9,770 UP 270
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,950 UP 400
Shinsegae 211,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 439,000 DN 3,500
SGBC 61,300 UP 900
Hyosung 63,100 UP 700
LOTTE 24,800 UP 200
GCH Corp 14,370 UP 760
LotteChilsung 131,100 UP 3,700
GS Retail 24,250 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,500 UP 3,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,160 UP 280
KIA CORP. 77,800 DN 500
SK hynix 113,700 DN 4,800
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,900 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,700 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 259,000 UP 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,300 UP 1,500
Kogas 24,900 UP 550
Hanwha 25,200 UP 400
YoulchonChem 31,100 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 509,000 DN 8,000
HtlShilla 88,100 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 33,250 UP 950
SamsungElecMech 139,200 UP 900
Hanssem 56,800 UP 1,400
F&F 112,600 UP 1,900
HDKSOE 118,800 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,400 DN 100
MS IND 19,790 UP 30
OCI Holdings 88,900 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 92,700 UP 200
KorZinc 540,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,230 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 87,200 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 31,450 UP 400
S-Oil 78,000 UP 100
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
SK hynix opens probe into use of its chips in Huawei's new phone
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
N. Korean leader may choose unexpected route for upcoming meeting with Putin: NIS
(URGENT) N. Korea says it built tactical nuclear attack submarine, guided by leader Kim Jong-un
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'