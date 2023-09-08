KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 88,500 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,850 UP 190
Doosanfc 24,000 UP 700
LG Display 13,090 DN 50
Kangwonland 15,800 UP 380
NAVER 215,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 48,250 DN 500
NCsoft 244,500 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,700 UP 600
COSMAX 145,300 DN 400
KIWOOM 102,100 UP 2,900
Hanwha Ocean 34,600 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,130 DN 40
DWEC 4,450 0
KEPCO KPS 33,350 UP 150
LG H&H 462,500 0
LGCHEM 564,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 63,200 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,950 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,700 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 98,800 DN 1,000
Celltrion 147,500 UP 1,100
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 550
JB Financial Group 10,100 UP 40
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,800 UP 2,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,900 UP 600
KIH 53,100 UP 600
GS 39,700 UP 600
LIG Nex1 84,800 UP 1,700
Fila Holdings 39,050 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,900 DN 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,150 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,500 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 130,100 DN 400
FOOSUNG 11,700 DN 90
SK Innovation 171,000 DN 1,700
POONGSAN 35,000 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 54,100 DN 100
Hansae 20,800 DN 50
