KT&G 88,500 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 16,850 UP 190

Doosanfc 24,000 UP 700

LG Display 13,090 DN 50

Kangwonland 15,800 UP 380

NAVER 215,000 DN 1,500

Kakao 48,250 DN 500

NCsoft 244,500 DN 3,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 47,700 UP 600

COSMAX 145,300 DN 400

KIWOOM 102,100 UP 2,900

Hanwha Ocean 34,600 DN 500

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,130 DN 40

DWEC 4,450 0

KEPCO KPS 33,350 UP 150

LG H&H 462,500 0

LGCHEM 564,000 DN 13,000

KEPCO E&C 63,200 UP 600

ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,950 UP 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,700 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 98,800 DN 1,000

Celltrion 147,500 UP 1,100

TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 550

JB Financial Group 10,100 UP 40

DAEWOONG PHARM 104,800 UP 2,600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,900 UP 600

KIH 53,100 UP 600

GS 39,700 UP 600

LIG Nex1 84,800 UP 1,700

Fila Holdings 39,050 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,900 DN 1,200

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,150 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,500 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 130,100 DN 400

FOOSUNG 11,700 DN 90

SK Innovation 171,000 DN 1,700

POONGSAN 35,000 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 54,100 DN 100

Hansae 20,800 DN 50

(MORE)