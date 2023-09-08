S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 8, 2023
All News 16:47 September 08, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.562 3.568 -0.6
2-year TB 3.825 3.867 -4.2
3-year TB 3.795 3.847 -5.2
10-year TB 3.895 3.969 -7.4
2-year MSB 3.829 3.872 -4.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.552 4.599 -4.7
91-day CD 3.720 3.720 0.0
(END)
