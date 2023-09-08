KB Financial picks vice chairman as candidate for next chief
All News 17:16 September 08, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday it has picked one of its vice chairmen as the candidate for the group's next chief.
Its chairman nomination committee selected Yang Jong-hee as the candidate for the group's next chairman, whose nomination will be officially approved at a shareholders meeting in November.
Yang, 62, has been serving as the chief for the financial group's retail banking, asset management and pension-related business since early this year.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
SK hynix opens probe into use of its chips in Huawei's new phone
-
N. Korean leader may choose unexpected route for upcoming meeting with Putin: NIS
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it built tactical nuclear attack submarine, guided by leader Kim Jong-un
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'