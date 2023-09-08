Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial picks vice chairman as candidate for next chief

All News 17:16 September 08, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday it has picked one of its vice chairmen as the candidate for the group's next chief.

Its chairman nomination committee selected Yang Jong-hee as the candidate for the group's next chairman, whose nomination will be officially approved at a shareholders meeting in November.

Yang, 62, has been serving as the chief for the financial group's retail banking, asset management and pension-related business since early this year.

Yang Jong-hee, picked as the candidate for KB Financial Inc.'s chairmanship, is seen in this photo provided by the financial giant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

