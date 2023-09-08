Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summit

By Lee Haye-ah

NEW DELHI, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

During his three-day stay, Yoon will attend three sessions of the G20 summit, hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit the Raj Ghat memorial dedicated to the Indian anti-colonial nationalist Mahatma Gandhi with other world leaders.

Yoon is expected to use the G20 gathering to call for a firm and united international response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The meeting with Modi will focus on ways to strengthen solidarity in the Indo-Pacific region and boost cooperation in the defense and high-tech industries.

First lady Kim Keon Hee is accompanying him on the trip.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee disembark the presidential plane at Palam Air Base in New Delhi on Sept. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

