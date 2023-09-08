Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summit
By Lee Haye-ah
NEW DELHI, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.
During his three-day stay, Yoon will attend three sessions of the G20 summit, hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit the Raj Ghat memorial dedicated to the Indian anti-colonial nationalist Mahatma Gandhi with other world leaders.
Yoon is expected to use the G20 gathering to call for a firm and united international response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The meeting with Modi will focus on ways to strengthen solidarity in the Indo-Pacific region and boost cooperation in the defense and high-tech industries.
First lady Kim Keon Hee is accompanying him on the trip.
