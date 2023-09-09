Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 09, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/21 Sunny 10
Incheon 29/22 Cloudy 10
Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 31/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 20
Jeju 29/23 Sunny 10
Daegu 29/18 Sunny 0
Busan 29/20 Sunny 0
(END)
