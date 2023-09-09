Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 09, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Sunny 10

Incheon 29/22 Cloudy 10

Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/23 Sunny 10

Daegu 29/18 Sunny 0

Busan 29/20 Sunny 0

