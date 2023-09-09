Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine' for 1st time, maximizing threat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'; 'threat realized' vs. 'performance questionable' (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'; 10 SLBM launches possible (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine' for 1st time; nuclear threat maximized (Segye Times)
-- New Trump risk growing as Biden falls behind in support rating (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Indonesia agree to boost ties on EV, bio, future industries (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Obituary for untold deaths; story shared just before sealing (Hankyoreh)
-- K-chips hold breath as U.S.-China tension resurfaces (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean alcoholic beverage market nearly at 10 tln won on popularity of drinking-at-home culture, expensive drinks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Travelers turn away from Jeju Island; 'it's all expensive" (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
Another teacher dies in suicide over malicious complaints from parents
-
Yoon, Indonesian president agree to strengthen security, economic partnership
-
SK hynix opens probe into use of its chips in Huawei's new phone
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'