(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
Another teacher dies in suicide over malicious complaints from parents
-
Yoon, Indonesian president agree to strengthen security, economic partnership
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summit