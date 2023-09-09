BTS V's 'Layover' sells over 1.67 mln copies on debut day, record for K-pop soloist

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The debut solo album by V, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, sold about 1.67 million copies on the day of its release, breaking the first-day sales record for K-pop soloists, data showed Saturday.

According to the data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of physical album sales, "Layover" sold 1,672,138 copies Friday, when it was released, setting a new first-day sales record for K-pop soloists.

It also marked the biggest first-week sales of an album by a K-pop soloist, with the number considered an important standard for measuring an artist's popularity and the size of its fandom.

Rounding out the top three on the list are his bandmates Jimin and Suga, who recorded 1.45 million copies and 1.28 million copies, respectively, with "Face" and "D-Day."

"Slow Dancing," the lead single of "Layover," debuted atop the iTunes' Top Songs charts in 75 countries around the world as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

The album was on top of the service's Top Albums charts in 65 countries.

"Layover" blends pop and R&B genre songs with V's unique style and sensibility.

It has six tracks, including the lead single, "Slow Dancing," as well as the prereleased tracks "Rainy Days" and "Love Me Again." Also listed on the album are "Blue," "For Us" and a piano version of "Slow Dancing."

All five music videos for the album's five songs, including the two prereleased tracks, were also released.

