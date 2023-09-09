(LEAD) Yoon, Biden meet on margins of G20 summit
(ATTN: UPDATES with details of additional encounter from para 5)
By Lee Haye-ah
NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden met briefly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi, just weeks after their trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the U.S., Yoon's office said.
The two met in the leaders' lounge at the Bharat Mandapam convention center before the start of a G20 session, and Yoon thanked Biden again for his hospitality during the trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington last month.
"I have used various opportunities to talk about how trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will contribute to freedom, peace and prosperity in the world," Yoon was quoted as saying.
Biden thanked Yoon in return, saying the Camp David summit was very successful and rewarding in that the three leaders were able to get together for intimate discussions over an extended amount of time.
Later in the day, the two leaders ran into each other again at the venue for bilateral summits. There, Biden joked that Yoon should come home with him since the two spent time together at his vacation spot, according to Yoon's office.
Yoon again recalled the Camp David summit as a "personally unforgettable moment." Biden agreed, saying it was also a historic moment.
The South Korean president responded by suggesting the two leaders "continue to make more history together," his office said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
