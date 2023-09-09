S. Korean, Argentine leaders agree to explore joint lithium battery production
By Lee Haye-ah
NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez agreed Saturday to explore the possibility of the two countries' joint lithium battery production in the South American nation, Yoon's office said.
The two leaders discussed the issue during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi, as they expressed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, supply chains and climate change, the presidential office said in a press release.
Fernandez noted the high potential for cooperation in new and renewable energy, and critical mineral supply chains, saying he hopes to see enhanced cooperation in future industries.
"In particular, President Fernandez said Argentina possesses an abundant amount of quality lithium and that he hopes such lithium mining will link with South Korea to lead to local battery production," the presidential office said. "President Yoon said they should jointly consider the issue of local lithium battery production."
Yoon also asked for Argentina's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.
