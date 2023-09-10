Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 10, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Sunny 20
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 10
Suwon 30/20 Sunny 20
Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 20
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 20
Gangneung 28/19 Sunny 20
Jeonju 30/21 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 20
Jeju 29/22 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 20
Busan 29/21 Sunny 10
