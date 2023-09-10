Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 10, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Sunny 20

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 10

Suwon 30/20 Sunny 20

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 20

Gangneung 28/19 Sunny 20

Jeonju 30/21 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 29/22 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/21 Sunny 10

(END)

