Yoon, Chinese premier meet briefly on margins of G20 summit
By Lee Haye-ah
NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang met briefly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi on Sunday, the presidential office said.
The two met in a lounge at the Raj Ghat memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi before joining other world leaders in paying tribute to the late Indian anti-colonial nationalist, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
Kim said Li walked up to Yoon and sat next to him before the two exchanged greetings. Yoon asked the premier to give his special regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying he hopes to see Li again before the end of the year. Li answered he will relay Yoon's remarks.
The encounter came only three days after Yoon and Li held talks in Jakarta on the sidelines of annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
During that meeting, Yoon asked China to fulfill its responsibility and role as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, saying South Korea and China should cooperate to ensure North Korea does not become an "obstacle" to the development of their bilateral ties.
