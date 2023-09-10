(LEAD) S. Korea to work closely with Morocco for support over devastating quake
(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday it will closely cooperate with Morocco and the international community to provide necessary support for the North African country over a massive earthquake.
Late Friday, the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco and killed more than 2,000 people, according to foreign media reports.
The ministry issued a statement and expressed condolences to the people of Morocco affected by the earthquake.
It vowed to have close consultations with the government of Morocco, as well as the international community, to help the country overcome difficulties.
On Saturday, Foreign Minister Park Jin also conveyed solidarity and condolences.
Meanwhile, the South Korean embassy in Morocco said no South Korean casualties have been reported, though it is closely monitoring the situation as some affected regions have experienced communication disruptions.
Around 360 South Koreans reside in Morocco, with many staying in Rabat and Casablanca, according to the embassy.
A total of 77 South Koreans who have been in Morocco since last week to take part in the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council meeting remain safe, and they are expected to be able to leave for home starting as early as Tuesday, officials said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
