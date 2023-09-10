Yoon meets with S. Korean business executives in India
By Lee Haye-ah
NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged Sunday to provide active assistance to South Korean businesses operating in India, the presidential office said.
Yoon made the pledge during a lunch meeting with a dozen executives from the local divisions or affiliates of South Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc.
The attendees discussed current conditions in the Indian market, their corporate strategies, and difficulties involving local customs procedures, administration and infrastructure.
Yoon encouraged the business executives who are elevating South Korea's brand image in various sectors of the Indian economy and promised to provide active assistance to help them make the most of the strategic opportunities offered by the Indian market and to resolve their difficulties,
According to the presidential office, around 530 South Korean companies are currently operating in India.
