S. Korea, Uzbekistan seek stronger ties on supply chains, overall economy
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with Uzbekistan's foreign minister Sunday and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation on energy, key minerals, defense, and a wider range of economic and industry fields, Han's office said.
During the meeting with the Uzbek minister, Baxtiyor Saidov, in Seoul, Han voiced hope for their relationship to develop further in a mutually beneficial, future-oriented way based on their 30 years of diplomatic ties.
Han particularly called for stronger cooperation on energy, infrastructure, supply chains of key minerals, medical services, national defense and the arms industry, among other fields, through high-level exchanges and communications, according to his office.
The prime minister also asked for the Uzbek government's support for South Korean companies seeking to take part in major projects in the Central Asian nation.
In response, Saidov delivered Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's special attention to the bilateral relationship and stressed that his government will continue to work closely with South Korean businesses.
Uzbekistan will send an economic delegation to South Korea for a business forum later this week, which is expected to help further their economic and industry ties, the Uzbek minister said.
Bilateral trade came to US$2.21 billion in 2022, sharply up from $3 million tallied in 1992, according to government data.
