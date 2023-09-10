Police nab suspect in S. Korean credit union robbery in Vietnam
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Police said Sunday they have caught a suspect who fled to Vietnam last month following a credit union heist in South Korea's central city of Daejeon.
The man is suspected of robbing a credit union in Daejeon in August, threatening employees with a pre-prepared weapon.
After stealing 39 million won in cash (US$29,115), he escaped on a stolen motorcycle and then departed for Vietnam some two days after the alleged crime, according to the Daejeon Police Agency.
The man was put under emergency detention at a casino in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang earlier in the day, as South Korean police have been in close cooperation with Interpol and Vietnamese authorities, it added.
