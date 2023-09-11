Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Monday after visiting Indonesia and India to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 20 (G20).

Yoon traveled to Jakarta on the first leg of the trip to attend a South Korea-ASEAN summit, an ASEAN Plus Three summit and an East Asia Summit, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening ties with the 10 ASEAN member states and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

From Jakarta, Yoon traveled to New Delhi, where he attended the G20 summit and made additional financial pledges toward the fight against climate change and aid for Ukraine.

Yoon used the multilateral gatherings to urge the international community to respond firmly to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and to seek support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.

Yoon was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (5th from L) joins a group photo session during a summit with the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

