Yoon's approval inches up to 36.7 pct on overseas trip assessment

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 36.7 percent, primarily due to positive public assessments of his recent overseas trip to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20, according to a poll Monday.

In the survey of 2,515 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 1.3 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of Yoon's performance dropped by 1.2 percentage points to 59.9 percent.

His approval rating had steadily fluctuated in the mid-30 percent level since the second week of August.

"Overseas trips that had slowed down the approval rating during the early stage of the administration have acted as a positive momentum, much like the past state visit to the United States and a trilateral meeting at Camp David," Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, said.

Yoon returned home Monday after visiting Indonesia and India to attend the summits.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), alongside his wife, Kim Keon Hee, disembarks from the presidential plane at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Sept. 11, 2023, after visiting Indonesia and India to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20. (Yonhap)

