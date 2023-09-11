Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 September 11, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Cloudy 10

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 20

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 20

Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 30/21 Sunny 60

Jeju 29/23 Sunny 20

Daegu 31/21 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/22 Sunny 60

