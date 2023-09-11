Seoul shares open lower on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started a tad lower Monday as big-cap tech and auto stocks traded in negative territory.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.06 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,540.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.28 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix decreased 0.44 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.65 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution skidded 0.79 percent.
Major online portal operator Naver declined 1.63 percent, and No. 2 mobile carrier KT sank 3.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,335.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.7 won from Friday's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
Yoon to embark on trip to Indonesia, India to attend ASEAN, G20 summits
-
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea should seek int'l norms-based cooperation amid report of possible Kim-Putin summit
-
(2nd LD) Teachers hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
Yoon pledges US$2.3 bln in additional aid for Ukraine
-
Yoon, Japan's Kishida agree to work toward S. Korea-Japan-China summit
-
Police bust multinational drug ring for smuggling meth into S. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim touts patriotism on key anniversary
-
No word on N. Korean leader's possible visit as Russia kicks off economic forum