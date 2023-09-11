Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares open lower on tech, auto losses

All News 09:26 September 11, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started a tad lower Monday as big-cap tech and auto stocks traded in negative territory.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.06 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,540.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.28 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix decreased 0.44 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.65 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution skidded 0.79 percent.

Major online portal operator Naver declined 1.63 percent, and No. 2 mobile carrier KT sank 3.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,335.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.7 won from Friday's close.

