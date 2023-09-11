SKC to buy stake in U.S. chip packaging startup Chipletz
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- SKC Co., a South Korean manufacturer of secondary battery parts and advanced materials, said Monday it is acquiring a stake in a U.S. semiconductor packaging startup as it accelerates the drive for chip post-processing.
The investment in Chipletz, an Austin-based fabless company, will give SKC an approximately 12 percent stake in the U.S. firm through a Series B funding, the Seoul-based company said in a release.
SKC did not disclose the amount of the investment, citing the terms of the agreement.
Chipletz designs semiconductor substrate packaging for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. It started off as an in-house venture of AMD, an American multinational semiconductor company, before being spun off from it in 2021.
SKC, the chemical unit under South Korea's SK Group, has been pivoting to components sectors, with a focus on materials for secondary batteries and semiconductors.
SKC has Absolics Inc., its Georgia-based chip packaging subsidiary in the U.S. that makes glass-based semiconductor substrates, seeking to become the first company to produce at scale this unique form of semiconductor packaging.
